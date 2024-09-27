 ‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations

‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations

According to Dhillon, the Scorpio has been in the workshop for seven out of ten days, grappling with a serious defect: the steering pulls sharply to the left. This issue arose only three days after his friend took the vehicle home.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations |

In the world of automotive, reliability is of paramount importance. Unfortunately, in a recent post of the social media by one of the customer's distressing experience with a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 has raised serious questions about the manufacturer's quality.

In a recent post shared on the platform X, formerly Twitter, Rattan Dhillon voiced his disappointment with his friend’s brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 which in just ten days after the purchase has become a source of frustration rather than pride.

Dhillon in his X post wrote, "Mahindra vehicles seem to consistently fall short of expectations. My friend’s brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, just 10 days old, has been in the workshop for 7 of those days due to a serious issue – the steering pulls sharply to the extreme left."

"Despite having the vehicle for only 3 days before the problem surfaced, the technicians have been unable to diagnose or fix the issue from past 7 days To make matters worse, Sri Durga dealership Delhi returned the vehicle without providing any explanation. This situation is unacceptable," he added.

FPJ Shorts
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash Life Sciences
Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash Life Sciences

According to Dhillon, the Scorpio has been in the workshop for seven out of ten days, grappling with a serious defect: the steering pulls sharply to the left. This issue arose only three days after his friend took the vehicle home.

Read Also
'Don’t Accept Injustice': Chartered Accountant Wins ₹59,000 Refund And ₹10,000 Compensation...
article-image

In his post, Dhillon also posed a critical question: “Shouldn’t Mahindra step up, take the vehicle back, and conduct a thorough investigation to find the root cause? Or are customers expected to live with this hazardous defect?”

Netizens Reaction

The incident has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing their disbelief and concern. Comments flooded in as netizens shared similar experiences with Mahindra vehicles.

An X user responding to Dhillon post wrote, "My brand new XUV500 pulled to the right straight out of showroom. The dealership/Mahindra couldn’t fix it. It took a serious effort from an alignment shop to point out the issue to the steering rack itself. It was changed and then aligned. The only and last Mahindra I had."

Another user added, "When I bought the Thar, I encountered a frustrating issue with the infotainment system. It constantly restarted on its own, over and over again. For a vehicle in this price range, it’s unacceptable, and Mahindra seriously needs to focus on improving the quality and finish of their vehicles. Such recurring problems reflect poorly on their attention to detail and overall reliability!"

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra...

‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra...

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash...

Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash...

Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

Cipla Shares Jump By Over 2.5% After UBS Issues Buy Rating For Pharma-Giant

Vedanta Shares Soar 3% To All-Time High Of ₹515.90; Check Out The Key Factors Behind The Surge

Vedanta Shares Soar 3% To All-Time High Of ₹515.90; Check Out The Key Factors Behind The Surge