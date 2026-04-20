Stock Of Sterling And Wilson RE Is Trading 16% Up Today, Here's Why

While the domestic stock market on Monday is showing range-bound gains, the stock of renewable energy company Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy surged over 16 percent on the bourses after bagging a significant order from Coal India.

While the stock opened almost flat on Monday at Rs 194.35 compared to the previous close of Rs 194.30 apiece on Friday, it surged up to Rs 227.10, which was 16.8 percent higher.

The latest rally in the stock has come after the company announced bagging a Rs 3,490 crore order from Coal India.

The renewable energy company has been declared the L1 bidder for an 875 MW solar PV project in Rajasthan.

“The company has been declared as L1 bidder in a tender of Coal India for a turn-key EPC package for development of an 875 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India. The total value of the contract, including O&M and taxes, is Rs 3,490 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, the global chief executive officer of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said that the company has closed the previous financial year on a strong footing, surpassing the annual order book target.

“We are delighted to announce our first project from Coal India, and to partner in their renewable energy growth story. We are excited to close an eventful FY26 on a strong note and achieve more than Rs 10,000 crore in EPC order inflows, which is significantly higher than our initial target set for the year,” he said.

Kishore said that India is heading on a strong growth trajectory in renewable development, and his company will continue to look forward to sustaining the growth momentum.

The stock of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has given a return of 23 percent in one week and 31 percent during the last 30 days.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on company disclosures and market data. It is not investment advice. Investors should assess risks and consult financial advisors before making decisions.