This online Zakat platform enables crowdfunding for education and disaster relief during Ramzan

Ramzan in India is marked by visuals of bustling night markets, food streets and iftar feasts, as people from all strata of society join the celebration. But in a world marred by inequality where the top 1 per cent hav e more than twice the amount of wealth as the rest, the less privileged struggle against inflation and conflicts during Ramzan.

The Islamic concept of Zakat during Ramzan, tries to bridge this gap through charity, and a platform called India Zakat allows people to donate online.

Crowdfunding for education, disaster relief and medical expenses

Through the digital channel, users from India can not just contribute a portion of their wealth for those around them, but can also help people across the globe.

The crowdfunding platform collects funds to provide relief for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and allows donors to take up the responsibilities of an orphan.

Individual causes such as funding for an e-rickshaw and higher education for underprivileged children, are also listed among trending campaigns.

How does it work?

During Ramzan, Muslims can multiply the joy of their daily fasting and feasting, by arranging iftar for people who are less fortunate.

Zakat India simply connects those seeking funds with those giving back to society, and has distributed more than Rs 14.5 crores in three years for 5,000 causes.

Zakat givers can rest assured about their contributions being put to good use with real-time updates on the transfer without additional fees.