This Navratri, Bring Home Your Dream Honda Bike Easily with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

Navratri is a time when every corner of India lights up with colours, music, and celebrations. It is also a season of new beginnings, when families choose to welcome prosperity by making meaningful purchases. For many, bringing home a new two-wheeler during Navratri feels especially significant, as it marks both progress and pride.

Honda has long been the trusted choice for riders across the country. Its bikes are known for refined engines, low maintenance, and lasting reliability. Two models stand out for their popularity and value—the Honda Shine, admired for its smooth performance and everyday practicality, and the Honda Unicorn, respected for its powerful build and comfort. Both represent Honda’s engineering excellence and continue to dominate their segments.

But as important as choosing the right bike is, planning the finances is equally crucial. Many hesitate to dip into their savings during the festive season. This is where a two-wheeler loan becomes the right choice, providing you with quick access to funds.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance offer high-value two-wheeler loans that come with quick approval and flexible repayment tenures. Here are some of the reasons why you should choose the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan to fund your bike purchase.

1. High-value loans of up to Rs. 21 lakh: With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can avail of funding of up to Rs. 21 lakh. While bikes like the Honda Shine and Honda Unicorn are priced affordably, this high loan limit highlights the flexibility and scope of the product. This means your purchase is not limited by budget constraints.

2. Quick approval process: Festivals are a time when every moment counts, and timely decisions matter. The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan is designed with a swift approval process, ensuring that your application is reviewed and cleared without unnecessary delays. With faster disbursals, you can move ahead with your purchase confidently. This means you can book and bring home your Honda bike without any delay.

3. Simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation: Festivals are meant for joy, not for dealing with complicated paperwork. With straightforward eligibility criteria and minimal documentation, the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan ensures a seamless experience. This allows you to complete the process quickly and secure your Honda bike without the worry of delays or missing out on your preferred colour and variant.

4. Flexible repayment tenures: The right financing plan is one that adapts to your lifestyle. With repayment tenures extending up to 84 months, the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan gives you the flexibility to structure your EMIs according to your financial comfort. You can spread your payments over a longer tenure for smaller EMIs or opt for a shorter period to repay faster. Either way, you remain in control of your financial commitments.

5. Up to 100% financing* of the on-road price: A complete financing solution is what makes ownership seamless. The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan provides up to 100% funding* of the on-road price, which includes not just the ex-showroom cost but also expenses such as registration, insurance, and RTO fees. You can ride home your Honda Shine or Honda Unicorn this Navratri without making any upfront payment, ensuring your savings remain intact for other priorities.

Why Honda Shine and Honda Unicorn are ideal festive choices

Honda motorcycles are known for their blend of performance, design, and long-term reliability. Both the Honda Shine and Honda Unicorn continue this legacy.

Honda Shine highlights:

• 123.94 cc BS6 engine for refined everyday performance

• Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting

• Premium design with modern features

• Comfortable seating for long rides

• Low maintenance and durable Honda engine

Honda Unicorn highlights:

• Strong 162.7 cc engine offering more power

• Mono-shock suspension for improved ride comfort

• Robust build designed for long-term use

• Trusted performance for both city and highway rides

Whether you choose the efficient Honda Shine or the powerful Honda Unicorn, both motorcycles deliver the quality and dependability that Honda is known for. They are well-suited to mark the beginning of a prosperous Navratri.

Navratri represents growth, progress, and new opportunities. Bringing home a new two-wheeler during this auspicious season is not just a purchase—it is a celebration of freedom and convenience. The Honda Shine and Honda Unicorn remain excellent choices, combining performance with value.

By financing your bike with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you ensure that affordability and convenience go hand in hand. With benefits like high-value loans, quick approvals, simple eligibility and flexible repayment tenures, it is the most effective way to bring home your dream Honda bike this festive season.

Ready to bring home your desired Honda bike? Go to the Bajaj Finserv website or download the app and start your two-wheeler loan application today.

*Terms and conditions apply