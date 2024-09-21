'This Is India Not The West': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls For Airlines To Serve Authentic Indian Breakfasts Instead Of Bland Veg Sandwiches

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta | File

When it comes to breakfast on flights, many travelers often find themselves greeted with the same uninspiring option: a bland veg sandwich. Recently, Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, took to social media X, formerly Twitter to voice her frustration about this lackluster meal.

Taking to the platform X, Gupta wrote, "I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast."

"This is India not the West. We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that are healthy, tasty, affordable and have shelf life. Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab," she added.

She further noted in her post and wrote, "Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better."

Netizens Reaction

The post has ignited a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom expressed their support for Gupta’s stance, sharing their own experiences of disappointing airline meals and suggesting alternative breakfast options inspired by regional cuisines.

An X user responding to Gupta's post wrote, "Totally agree that Indian chefs can surely a creative and a healthier twist to airlines meals. And there is work in progress.. this was provided by @airvistara"

Totally agree that Indian chefs can surely a creative and a healthier twist to airlines meals. And there is work in progress.. this was provided by @airvistara pic.twitter.com/VxqF6gWA2L — Dietitian Ujjwala (@ujjwalabaxi) September 21, 2024

Another user added, "Thank you for saying this. With the variety of breakfast options we have, airlines should indeed do better"