'This Is How Respect Is Earned': Harsh Goenka Praises Singapore PM Lawrence Wong for Choosing Economy Class on Low-Cost Airline Over Private Jet | X

In a world where high-ranking officials often choose luxury and extravagance for their travel, a recent video of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has won widespread praise and sparked conversations about how public figures should act in the best interest of taxpayers.

Harsh Goenka’s Appreciation

RPG Group chairpersonHarsh Goenka, took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share his admiration. Goenka, sharing the video of Wong boarding the plane and wrote. "The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at the taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned."

The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at the taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JHTdQnJcXi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 14, 2024

The video was shot on a Scoot flight from Laos to Singapore by a CNA Journalist. The video showed a smiling Wong boarding the Scoot flight, with passengers clapping and cheering as he made his way to the front row.

The video garnered widespread praise from citizens as this represented a sight of a country's leader travelling like an ordinary citizen was refreshing in a time when many leaders are criticised for lavish expenditures at the taxpayers' expense.

No Private Jet, No Frills - Just a Simple Flight

On his return from attending the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits hosted in Laos, Prime Minister Wong surprised many by flying back to Singapore aboard Scoot, a low-cost carrier.

Instead of taking a private jet or business class on a national carrier, he opted for an economy seat with extra legroom.

Netizens Reaction

Lawrence Wong’s decision to fly economy on a low-cost airline captured the sentiment on many.

An X user responding to Goenka's post wrote, "The difference between politicians that view themselves as a representative of the public vs countries that view themselves as rulers of the public."

Another user added, "Actions reflect character, not status. Singapore's Prime Minister sets an example, flying economy on regular routes. No excess, no waste, just genuine leadership. This humility in action builds respect naturally, showcasing true integrity and earning public admiration effortlessly."