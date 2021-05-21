This International Museum Day, Maharashtra Tourism showcases lesser-known museums in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has a robust Museum tradition. In fact the State is abode to one of the oldest Museums in India, the Central Museum in Nagpur, which was established in 1863. At present, there are 13 Government Museums in different parts of Maharashtra under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra. They display the historical development of Maharashtra by exhibiting various artefacts and art objects in their respective collections which are primarily collected through excavations, explorations and donations.

Speaking on the significance of the International Museum Day 2021, Dr. Mayur Thakare, Assistant Archaeologist, Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, “This year's International Museum Day's theme is about – ‘The Future of Museums : Recover and Reimagine’. As we know that COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the pattern of our formal interactions and gatherings. And it has a tremendous effect on the Museum Sector especially from the Private Sector as they depend on the revenue generated from entry fee, exhibition fee, courses etc. to run their establishment. It is in this situation that Science and Technology can play an important role by conceptualising and implementing various alternate methods of exhibition and display of the Museum collections to public. The museums are already using the technological concepts like the virtual and augmented reality, 3-D designs, models and prints, virtual tours of the Museums but they need to be further technology based to transform from the direct human interaction to the digital based interface.”