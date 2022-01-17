Third COVID wave undoes gains of biz resumption achieved last year: Report

The third wave of COVID-19 has undone the gains achieved due to resumption of business since the end of the second wave last year, according to Japanese brokerage report.

The third wave has “undone business resumption gains since the second wave”, stated Nomura.

Japanese brokerage stated there has been an inevitable drop in mobility – with the Apple driving index were lower 14.4pp, Google retail and recreation mobility 11.1pp lower.

The labour participation rate decline further to a nine-week low of 39.7 per cent, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:00 PM IST