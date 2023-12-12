Thermax Secures Orders Worth ₹500 Cr For 5 Bio-CNG Plants | Wikipedia

Thermax Limited, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is developing green and decarbonisation solutions that bridge the gap between energy availability and sustainability, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The company demonstrated its innovative technologies and bespoke solutions at its inaugural edition of Thermax Fest in Pune, slated between December 12-15, 2023.

At the event today, Thermax Group made key announcements outlining its vision and the future of the company in alignment with global energy transition goals.

The company, through one of its subsidiaries, has secured orders worth more than Rs. 500 crore from a leading energy conglomerate for setting up five bio-CNG plants across India.

These plants will be set up in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (2) and Uttar Pradesh. With the capacity to produce 110 tonnes per day (TPD) of bio-CNG, these plants will utilise local feedstock exceeding 1,000 TPD, which includes rice straw, Napier grass, cane trash and soya trash. The bio-CNG generated from these plants will be employed for commercial and captive use by the customer. This is part of Thermax's broader initiative to introduce solutions around biochemicals and bioenergy.

Other Initiatives towards clean energy

Another initiative aligned towards clean energy is the installation of 1 GW of hybrid renewable energy solutions by FY 2027. These will be intra-state and inter-state projects, helping industries with a variety of offerings, including round-the-clock clean electricity requirements.

Amongst the 290 MWp (commissioned and under construction) is our latest state-of-the-art wind and solar bundled captive power project comprising 100 MW wind and 90 MWp solar, located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which is being evacuated at 110 kV in a phased manner. The captive users are leading organisations from tyre, auto comp, petrochemical and textile industries. The company currently manages an operational portfolio of 140 MWp, with an additional 145 MWp under construction, over 300 MW in development, and 400 MW in the pipeline.

Furthermore, Thermax aims to develop gasification plants with carbon capture capabilities to process coal ranging from 100 to 500 TPD. Based on fluidised bed coal gasification technology, Thermax has implemented a pilot gasifier project at its factory in Pune in partnership with IIT Delhi, with support from the Department of Science and Technology. This indigenously developed technology converts high-ash Indian coal into value-added fuels. It is particularly beneficial for hard-to-abate industries like the steel sector and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

Thermax Limited shares

The shares of Thermax on Tuesday at 10:49 am IST were trading at Rs 2,662.40, down by 0.65 percent.