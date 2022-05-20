Thermax Q4 results: Net profit falls 4.4% to Rs 103 cr

Thermax on Friday reported a 4.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 102.54 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.35 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.
Total income of the company in the March quarter was at Rs 2,027.62 crore as against Rs 1,610.34 crore in the same period a year ago.
''Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 103 crore, down 4 percent as compared to Rs 107 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Profitability was lower due to increased commodity and freight costs during the quarter,'' the company said in a statement.
The consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 312.31 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22 from Rs 206.58 crore in 2020-21.
Total income in the fiscal was at Rs 6,255.34 crore as against Rs 4,898.99 crore in 2020-21.
The company's board has recommend a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 2 each (450 percent) for the financial year 2021-22.
Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 8,812 crore at the end of last fiscal.
Thermax Limited is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)