“The state needs stringent rules and regulations to masanage its water resources”

Around 60-65 per cent irrigation is dependent on groundwater and that needs to change.

To witness the full impact, the Act has to be operationally fully.

How many years will it take for the Act to be full-functional?

It should take another two years. This period includes tweaking of new rules and all the relevant teething problems.

Is MWRRA working with NGOs to understand the space better?

Yes, we are working with many NGOs that are involved in good work. We invite them to exchange ideas and understand the ground reality.

What is the role of the regulator in case there are more water tankers in the city of Mumbai?

Firstly, MWRRA deals with bulk water supply like dams and other water bodies. So, tankers do not come under us directly. If tankers are getting used unnecessarily in any region, we will raise it with local authorities and ask them to give a valid reason to use so many water tankers. This only happens when anyone raises cognisance of the usage of water tankers. So, we take up quasi-judicial hearings.

What has the response been from BMC over the excessive usage of water tankers?

We have seen a lot of water tankers in the maximum city. After some activists and media raised this issue, we sent out a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. We have asked them to submit a statement of fact — how much water the corporation has drawn from the dams; how much is required for every household and why so many tankers are required to service the society.

MWRRA has already sent them reminders in the last two months. So, they have to respond to that letter with facts and figures. Post that, the necessary regulatory instructions will be passed. The delay in submitting the data also depends on the complexity of the information — as the corporation has to collect this data from all the wards and tankers.

When will the next hike in the water tariff happen?

We hope to publish the details of the hike in the water tariff for the next three years (2021-2023) by June this year. At present, the tariff setting exercise is underway. So, we are going through public consultations for the same. The tariff for the present year is already set.

Would you need extra funds to install sensors in more wells?

There is a provision to fund the sensors in the budget. Finance is not a big issue because the amount of money required for sensors is not substantial. The process of selection of wells and installing sensors are bigger tasks.

Many countries around the world are doing well in terms of recycling of water, however, India is not anywhere close. What can India do to manage its untreated water?

In the case of Maharashtra, installed capacity for recycling in the state is almost 70 per cent, but only 30-35 per cent of the wastewater is treated. The regulator has given the recommendation to the State Water Council about the treatment of wastewater. As soon as the state approves the recommendation, it will be mandatory to treat all sewage water. By 2020, 100 per cent sewage water must be treated. Of that, at least 30 per cent should be utilised either in agriculture or domestic use.