The second edition of ‘500 most valuable private companies in India’ list released, here is who is on top | File Image

Reliance Industry has emerged as the leader with a total value of Rs 17.25 crore and a gain of 3.6 per cent year-on-year. It is the most valuable company across key metrics of revenue, valuation and profitability according to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business and Hurun India launched the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 ’, second edition of the list of the 500 most valuable companies in India. These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was October 30, 2022. This list refers to companies headquartered in India only; state-owned companies and subsidiaries of foreign as well as Indian companies are not included.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries accounts for roughly a quarter of the value of the top ten companies on the list, which rounds up to Rs 72 lakh crore. According to Hurun India, these ten companies combined hold 37 per cent of India's GDP, while Reliance Industries accounts for 8.9 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the second most valuable company, with value of Rs 11.68 lakh crore. Additionally, TCS is also the largest employer.

Read Also Indian IT major TCS to design railway data platform for the UK

Companies in Karnataka

From the 500 listed companies, 63 are based in Karnataka, with a cumulative value of Rs 24.9 lakh crore.

To make it to the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ list, companies required to have a minimum value of Rs. 6,000 crore, equivalent to $725 million. On an average, companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 were founded in 1985, and today are worth a total of Rs. 226 lakh crore ($2.7tn), which remains flat when compared with the inaugural edition. Both BSE SENSEX and NIFTY 50 rose by 2 per cent year on year, whilst the S&P BSE 500 was up 2.5 per cent over the same period last year.