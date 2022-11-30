e-Paper Get App
Indian IT major TCS to design railway data platform for the UK

TCS has also been named as the top IT services provider the the United Kingdom

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Earlie this year, India's Tata Consultancy Services surpassed tech giant IBM, to become the most valuable IT brand in the world. With a presence in 46 countries, TCS has also achieved the status of the top IT service provider in the UK. Thanks to this distinction it has clinched a six-year agreement with UK-based Rail Delivery Group to create and operate a Railway Data Marketplace across the country.

The platform is meant to collate information from scattered sources of data about railway for a single digital system. It will boost innovation in the transportion and logistics via tools that will enable seamless data sharing in real-time for passengers in the UK. Public as well as private firms will also get quick access to data, for higher transparency to strengthen a countrywide ecosystem.

