 'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2 Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2 Performance

'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2 Performance

The Phoenix Mills reported a growth of 36.92 per cent in its net consolidated profit

Draupadi RoheraUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2 Performance | Image: Phoenix Mills (Representative)

Mumbai: Sparkle Two Mall Developers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills, has approved the purchase of a land parcel in Thane for an amount of Rs 429 crore through the execution of four conveyance deeds. The said land parcel has been acquired from Huhtamaki India, located at Majiwada Junction. Initially, the company paid an amount of Rs 400.87 crore via two conveyance deals.

Of the remaining amount of Rs 28.13 crore due under the other two conveyance deeds, an amount of Rs 5.95 crore has also been paid. The balance amount will be paid after the fulfillment of the terms and conditions mutually agreed upon by the parties.

The Phoenix Mills reported a growth of 36.92 per cent in its net consolidated profit, which stood at Rs 303.82 crore in Q2 of FY24. Its net consolidated total income stood at Rs 906.64 crore in Q2FY24, a growth of 32.65 per cent from the Rs 683.49 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.

Read Also
Diwali Handmade Goods Made By Inmates Of Thane Central Jail Go On Sale
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raymond's Subsidiary Firm Chosen For Sion East Housing Society Redevelopment Project

Raymond's Subsidiary Firm Chosen For Sion East Housing Society Redevelopment Project

'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2...

'The Phoenix Mills' Subsidiary Acquires Thane Land Parcel for ₹429 Cr; Reports Strong Q2...

HAL And Airbus Sign Contract For Establishing Civil MRO Facility For A-320 Family At Nashik

HAL And Airbus Sign Contract For Establishing Civil MRO Facility For A-320 Family At Nashik

India, Japan Can Collaborate In Chips, Rare-Earth & AI, Says RBI Chief

India, Japan Can Collaborate In Chips, Rare-Earth & AI, Says RBI Chief

Rupee Settles 1 Paisa Higher At 83.29 Against US dollar

Rupee Settles 1 Paisa Higher At 83.29 Against US dollar