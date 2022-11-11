e-Paper Get App
The MSCI India Standard Index includes these six companies.

Additionally, MSCI has also made 44 additions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Indian Hotels, Tube Investments, TVS Motor, and Varun Beverages will now be part of the MSCI India Standard Index, as per the MSCI semi-annual review.

MSCI has not excluded any stock from the India Standard Index, contrary to street expectations that the index may exclude stocks like Indraprastha Gas and Biocon, post their recent underperformance.

Based on the changes, the inclusions are likely to receive inflows between $100 million to $200 million. Indian Hotels will also be in focus as the stock reacts to its quarterly earnings.

Adjustments to the same will take place on November 30 of this year.

Additionally, MSCI has also made 44 additions to the MSCI India Smallcap Index. Here are 10 prominent names from that list:

~Barbeque Nation

~JK Tyre

~Latent View Analytics

~Power Finance Corporation

~Reliance Infrastructure

~RITES

~Tata Coffee

~Tatva Chintan Pharma

~West Coast Paper Mills

There are also multiple deletions from the list, six of them move to the MSCI Standard Index while some other prominent emissions include:

~AU Small Finance Bank

~Canara Bank

~CG Power

~Gujarat Fluoro

~Lloyds Metals

~Polycab India

~SpiceJet

~Tata Elxsi

~Trent

With inputs from Agencies

