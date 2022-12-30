The man who ordered 1,098 cakes in a year, and more takeaways from Zomato’s 2022 lowdown

Gone are the days when people had to wait for weekends or an evening out to savour street food or gourmet meals, as food delivery apps have become a common part of life in major Indian cities. Zomato and Swiggy make sure that everything from dosa to biryani, and Indian to Italian, Chinese or even Korean is now a few clicks away. As they cater to multiple restaurants across India, the platforms use data to know what customers want, and now Zomato has revealed what India has been munching on.

According to a yearly report by Zomato, Biryani has emerged as a clear winner when it comes to the go-to dish for Indians going online to satiate their hunger. The result confirms Biryani’s popularity which had been affirmed by Zomato’s rival Swiggy earlier this month. The meaty delicacy, which was ordered 189 times in a minute, was followed by Pizza and Chinese cuisine.

Here are other takeaways from Zomato’s lowdown of the past year

A man called Ankur from Delhi was the most active user, placing 3,330 orders in 365 days, which means he was ordering food nine times a day.

But it was Tejas from Pune who splurged the most by ordering food worth Rs 28 lakh in just one year.

Rahul’s year seems like a neverending party with 1,098 cakes, which means he ordered more than three cakes a day.

On the other hand, it was Ravivar who made the most of discounts by saving Rs 6.96 lakh via Zomato last year.

Beyond satisfied customers

Although Zomato was head to head with Swiggy in the food delivery segment, it was the latter which took an edge with grocery deliveries via Instamart. While customers were satiated, Zomato faced multiple strikes by delivery partners in different cities across India.