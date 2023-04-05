The India Cements makes changes in Directors |

The India Cements Limited on Tuesday made changes in Directors based on recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The board of directors re-appointed Aparna Sreekumar, Lakshmi Aparna Sreekumar, Sandhya Rajan and Sandhya Rajan as non-executive director of the company for the second and final term of 5 consecutive years with effect from August 11, 2023.

The board has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as Director subject to retirement by rotation.

The India Cements shares

The shares of India Cements on Tuesday closed at Rs 186.95, down by 0.11 per cent.