Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: Pradhan asks diaspora to cement India's capacity to serve global family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "For a skilling approach under the new education policy we are envisioning a flexible model with multiple entry-exit and skilling pathways that focus on building competencies", said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

"The Indian workforce is hardworking, honest, responsible and India can emerge as the global hub of skilled manpower", he added.

He was addressing the plenary session on 'Enabling Global Mobility of Indian Workforce - Role of Indian Diaspora' at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023. The Convention has been organized in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government from January 8-10 in Indore.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said that our diaspora is an integral part of India's civilization and has played an important role in its great journey. He spoke about the diaspora's role in enhancing the capacity and mobility of India's workforce and in creating a new Indian model for serving humanity.

He added that technology is creating new opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reposed a lot of faith in the vibrant Indian diaspora. He expressed his confidence that our 32 million strong Indian diaspora will use their expertise and experience for cementing India's capacity to serve the global family.

Later in the day, Pradhan interacted with the Indian diaspora of Mauritius and Kuwait. He appreciated their suggestions on educating youth about Indian culture, spirituality and heritage. The Minister spoke about how NEP 2020 focuses on education that is rooted in Indianness with a modern outlook.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the government. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

