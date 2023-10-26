Airport lounges are an oasis of calm amidst the hustle and bustle of airports, treating passengers to a luxurious experience with facilities like free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and complimentary snacks and beverages. But did you know that you can access airport lounges without being a first-class passenger? Yes, it is possible with an airport lounge access credit card. These credit cards not only grant you access to airport lounges, but they also offer several hidden benefits that you may be unaware of. Here, we dive deep into the hidden benefits of airport lounge access credit cards.

Introduction

Airport lounges are a fantastic place to unwind before your flight, providing a quiet space, free food and drinks, and reliable Wi-Fi. Over the years, airport lounge membership has grown and developed into something more exclusive, with access available only to first-class passengers, business-class passengers, and select members. However, with a credit card for lounge access, anyone can access these lounges, irrespective of their travel class or airline.

Why opt for airport lounge access credit cards?

Airport lounge access credit cards offer some fantastic hidden benefits to their users. Most people assume that the sole reason to obtain an airport lounge access credit card is to gain access to the airport lounges, but there is more to it. These cards come with several other privileges that come in handy during air travel and can save you both time and money. Below are some of the hidden benefits of airport lounge access credit cards:

Free access to airport lounges

The primary benefit of obtaining an airport lounge access credit card is the access to airport lounges. Most credit cards let you access lounges irrespective of your travel class, airline, and destination. The lounges offer an escape from the busy hustle and bustle of airports, with comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and a wide variety of complimentary food and drinks.

Priority Pass membership

Airport lounge access credit cards usually come with a Priority Pass membership, which allows you to access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. The membership is an excellent addition to your travel perks as you can access lounges in almost every airport that you visit. You can also use the membership to avail of discounts on airport restaurants and cafes.

Complimentary food and drinks

Airport lounges are known to offer free food and drinks. This means that with an airport lounge access credit card, you can eat and drink as much as you want before your flight. This is an added perk as airport food can be quite expensive. You can save money by taking advantage of the free food and drinks at the airport lounge.

Complimentary room upgrades

Airport lounge access credit cards also come with the benefit of complimentary room upgrades when you book a hotel stay. You can take advantage of this perk and upgrade your room to a higher category, allowing you to enjoy more significant and luxurious amenities.

Free checked bags

Another hidden benefit of airport lounge access credit cards is that some offer free checked bags for cardholders. This means that you do not need to pay the hefty fees charged by airlines for checked bags. You can save a lot of money on baggage fees this way.

Discounts on car rentals

Airport lounge access credit cards also offer a range of discounts on car rentals. This is an excellent perk as it can save you a lot of money on transportation expenses.

Conclusion

Airport lounge access credit cards offer a lot of hidden benefits to their users. From free access to airport lounges to complimentary room upgrades, discounts on car rentals and free checked bags, these benefits can significantly enhance your travel experience. So why not take advantage of these perks? By applying for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card, you could gain access to airport lounges and additional benefits. So, if you are someone who loves to travel, this is an opportunity you cannot afford to miss.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)