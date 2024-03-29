The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Moglix’s Founder & CEO, Rahul Garg, And How He Built A Billion-Dollar B2B E-Commerce Company

Moglix was established with the mission to transform procurement and supply chain processes with a tech-first approach. Founder Rahul Garg spearheaded the transformation of traditional, unorganized procurement methods to a digitaised B2B e-commerce firm.

Beginnings & Entrepreneurial Journey

Rahul Garg, the founder, and CEO of Moglix, hails from Faridabad, Haryana, and was born to S.K Garg and Indu Garg. He completed his schooling at Apeejay School in Faridabad and spent his formative years at Carmel Convent School. Garg actively participated in sports, particularly badminton and basketball, during his academic years, which greatly influenced his leadership skills.

As an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Garg pursued his MBA at the International School of Business Hyderabad, where he achieved the top rank and was recognized as a scholar of excellence. Additionally, he is currently enrolled in Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management Program as part of Cohort 62. Before venturing into entrepreneurship with Moglix, Rahul held various positions at Google, including Head of AdX for India, SEA, and Korea, as well as strategic roles across the APAC region, such as Head of Sales Strategy and Operations for Mobile, Media & Platforms, and Head of Search Solutions. Garg accumulated diverse professional experience across various industries and roles. His career also afforded him extensive travel opportunities for work-related projects, which ultimately paved the way for his entrepreneurial journey.

Moglix’s growth story

Rahul founded Moglix in 2015 as a B2B technology-driven venture, Moglix has since evolved into a billion-dollar corporation, catering to clients both domestically and internationally. Garg's strategic approach to scaling the venture involved departing from traditional setups, implementing effective policies to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes. Moglix has emerged as a comprehensive solution for sourcing and managing industrial goods.

Garg's unwavering determination, deep understanding of the business, and strategic market approach has propelled Moglix's growth both domestically and internationally. Over time, Moglix has emerged as a symbol of innovation and technology, earning Garg recognition as a 'Tycoon of Tomorrow' by Forbes magazine in 2021, the "Most Impactful CEO" award from Times Now, inclusion in Fortune's 40 Under 40 list in 2018, and acknowledgment with the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award at the Young Entrepreneur Summit & Awards in the same year. In 2019, he was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year at the Entrepreneur India Congress & Awards. Currently, Rahul Garg leads the CII Delhi Startup Committee and serves as the Co-Chairman of the CII Unicorn Forum. Garg initiated Moglix with a modest investment of Rs. 5 lakhs, and by 2023, the venture has attracted numerous investors, transforming it into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.