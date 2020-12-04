The changing contours of Maharashtra linked with Samruddhi Mahamarg

Details of the series

8 December from 3 to 4:15 pm

Topic: Samruddhi

Panellists: Radheshyam Mopalwar, VC & Managing Director, MSRDC; Vijay Waghmare, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC; and Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC

9 December from 3 to 4:15 pm

Topic: Agro-processing zones and value-adding agriculture

Panellists: Deepak Taware, CMD, Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation; Arun Raste, Executive Director, National Dairy Development Board; and Sachin Sharma, GM & Head- Channel Operations, ITC

10 December from 12 to 1:15 pm

Topic: Industrial clusters, township and IT

Panellists: Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary (Industries), Maharashtra Government; Carlos Rojas- Arbulú, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai; Tej Paul Bhatla, VP & Head Public Services Business India, TCS; and Mohit Bhasin, Partner and Lead, KPMG

11 December from 3 to 4:15 pm

Topic: Education, skill development and jobs

Panellists: Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary at Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra Government; Ramesh Bhat, officiating VC and Dean Management studies, NMIMS University; and Lim Boon Tiong, COO, ITEES, Singapore

The first (Samruddhi) session will highlight the journey of the project and how it will change the lives of the people of Maharashtra. 24 of the 36 districts in Maharashtra will be connected through this fast-track network. So, understanding this project will be very vital.

The second session ‘Agro-processing zones and value-adding agriculture’ will be around 19 plus new towns (Krishi Samruddhi Nagar), equipped with modern amenities, and agro-based industries. MSRDC has been appointed as a New Town Development Authority (NDTA) for the development and growth of nodes, which is also coined as ‘Krushi Samruddhi Nagar.’

‘Industrial clusters, township and IT’ will be the third webinar. It will go beyond agro-based industries. It will include opportunities in other industries and townships. These towns will offer great opportunities in terms of better agro-based industrial production, trade, smart cities and commercial facilities.

When industries open there will be a need for talent, to fill up the newly created job opportunities. Most of the people will be from areas in the neighbourhood. There will be a need for better education – both schools and colleges, and skill development centres – to exploit the potential that is there is a very young and aspirational population. Some jobs will relate to agriculture, some to new businesses and city management. These will be the concepts that are likely to be discussed during the last session ‘Jobs and skill development’.