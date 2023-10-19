The Big Bull’s Strategy - Arun Singh Tanwar

Arun Singh Tanwar, Founder and CEO, Get Together Finance (GTF). |

New Delhi (India), October 19: Big bulls of the stock market are the ones who keep our trust alive in the stock market. They always look for the potential for growth in the stock. No matter how many stock crashes come and go, it's the big bulls whose trust in the market helps in its recovery.

There are numerous factors that determine the current trading price of the stock. These can be external news, fundamentals of the company, earnings of the company, etc. Apart from all this, the major factors that determine the price of the stock are called demand and supply.

When the stock is in high demand from investors and traders, it leads to an increase in its price. Whereas, a high supply of the stocks means that traders and investors are actively selling the stock, leading to a decrease in its price.

The big bulls of the market always aim to invest and talk about the stocks that have a good potential of trading at high prices. Likewise, the CEO of Get Together Finance , Mr. Arun Singh Tanwar aims to be bullish in various undervalued stocks too. His study allows him to be ahead of the majority of market experts.

According to his theory of demand and supply, a trader should track the points where the stock has created a huge demand. This refers to a point where a tug-of-war happens between the buyers and sellers of a stock. At this point, when buyers win, they take the stock prices up; creating a strong demand zone at that particular point from where the price shot up.

With his unique concept of analyzing the market with a bullish vision, he has helped a number of students understand the worth of undervalued stocks.

There were times when the stocks of the metal sector were making new lows consistently. At that time, Mr. Arun helped his students understand the potential of the metal sector and its stocks. He did exceptional research with the help of detailed price action and sectoral analysis. It involved analyzing the previous price movements of the stock along with certain patterns. The results of his research made his followers refer to him as the BIG BULL of the stock market.

The metal sector showed a boost from the points when he started recommending its stocks. The reason behind this boost was, that he studied the well-performing demand zone with the help of sector support. His vision and his analysis helped in buying the stocks at their lowest points and enjoying the upward rally.

With the concept of demand and supply, one can enter the trade at an early stage so that the whole rally can be enjoyed. Unlike the conventional traders, who enter a trade when half of the move has already gone. The importance of the demand zone lies in the fact that there are high chances when the price comes again in the zone, the pending orders of the buyers will give it support to shoot up again. This theory helps in analyzing where the majority of pending orders of the institutions are lying. In the simplest words, it helps in tracking the institutional buying and selling behaviors with the help of Demand and Supply Zones.

The strategy and theory aligned with the demand and supply help in analyzing the potential that stock holds even if it falls a bit. His other bull pick was the PSU sector, when it was at its lowest-ever price. In the PSU bank sector; Mr Arun Singh Tanwar conveyed to his students that the downfall of PSU banks will recover like never before. When the whole of India was losing its patience in the stocks of PSU banks. He had trust in his research and helped his students understand the potential of the sector with the help of demand and supply theory along with in-depth technical analysis. The profits that PSU banks gave to GTF traders were beyond words. PSU banks showed an amazing recovery after the drastic downfall and are now trading at all time high. But, still, Mr Arun conveys that PSU banks hold more potential and they are going rise high from this point too.

When we hear stories of big bulls, some famous names that pop into our minds are Radhakrishna Damani and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. They indeed had good research and did their part beautifully with scarce technology and resources provided to them at that time.

But, in the current era, with advanced technology, and detailed candlestick charts, people are still finding it difficult to track the market movements. The aim of Arun Singh Tanwar is to make sure that Indians learn the power of demand and supply in the stock market.

People can predict how the market is going to react in certain situations. More importantly, he is leveling up the perception of a bullish market. People think the bulls of the market are the ones who buy the stocks in huge numbers and aim for increases in their prices. Whereas, he distinguishes this statement by saying that bulls wait for the right time to enter the trade. He aims to make India financially independent and to support this vision, GTF also launched a campaign named HAR GHAR GTF TRADER. The campaign helped students learn the concepts of the demand and supply theory for free in their course Trading in the Zone - Elementary.

