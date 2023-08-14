Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The Big Bull Of Dalal Street

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023

The big bull of Dalal street was also well-known as the Indian Warren Buffett

According to the Forbes List his net worth of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was at $5.8 Billion

Jhunjhunwala began investing in 1985 when Sensex was at ₹15

He began investing with just ₹5,000 when he was in college

The big bull launched Akasa Air which is India's newest budget carrier

He also served as the chairman of Aptech and Hungama Media and was on the boards of firms like Viceroy Hotels

He was well-known for his ability to spot long-term opportunities like he saw the potential in Titan during the early days

Jhunjhunwala in 2021 was investigated for insider trading and had to settle the issue after a payment of ₹35 crore to SEBI

The chartered accountant, investor and stock trader passed away on August 14, 2022 due to kidney-related problem