The BEST SARMS For Sale Company In Existence (A TRUE UNBIAS UNPAID Review)

Number 1, top rated research company Umbrella Labs has proven to be the most consistent, most professional, and most trusted research company I have ever come across over all these years. |

Most of us spent a lot of time looking for reviews and feedback whenever we are making a purchase. Being prudent when spending our money has and will always be important but in today’s world, it has become even more so! One of the issues that we often run into is the countless amounts of “review sites” that often look quite similar in structure, following identical and similar layouts and patterns, often showcasing the same exact companies and products from one site to the next. One generally must dig deep to find a site that goes against the grain with different information, layouts, and recommendations. Not only can this be confusing and even more so discouraging because of the VERY clear misleading content. An abundance of “review sites” are simply paid for by the owners of these companies, OR, even worse, they are bought by an individual who knows how to rank them on Google and shops them to companies, making profits from them while pushing products and businesses that do not deserve to be rated as they are conveyed.

This article and review are being written and conducted by an everyday person with no other motive than spreading fact and truth for the research community. The practices describe above are not only scandalous and misleading but can put people in harm’s way when it comes to supplements and/or research chemicals. Being a member of the research and bodybuilding community, I take it to heart and am on a mission to protect and help everyone in our community.

I have been involved in research and bodybuilding going on two decades and have seen and lived through all the crazy times most of us were either involved in or have heard about! Throughout this time, I have never seen it get as bad as it has when it comes to trick marketing, fake reviews, owners misleading by having multiple companies they try to push as different entities when they are owned by the same individuals, bait, and switch tactics and much more!

The purpose of this article is to give a CLEAR, CONCISE and UNBIASED review for everyone!

I have been conducting SARMS and PEPTIDE research before they every became mainstream. I have conversed with many company owners, researched MANY products personally, witnessed and observed thousands upon thousands using and researching them and spoken and reviewed even more. There is no such thing as a person that knows everything nor someone who has never made an error, however, the more experience one has tends to give them more knowledge and credibility in most circumstances. I feel that I am highly qualified to write this review and present it to everyone in the most reliable and honest fashion.

Without further ado, I present my number 1, top rated research company Umbrella Labs has proven to me to be the most consistent, most professional, and most trusted research company I have ever come across over all these years. I will break down the multitude of reasons that I have for ranking them as the very best!

QUALITY

This is the most obvious of reasons to rank a company number 1. The quality at Umbrella Labs is like none I have ever seen. The results from research conducted have been the most consistent in all products from SARMS, Peptides and Nootropics. The consistency of what has been obtained has always been on point, and the results have always spoken for themselves. The products have always not only done what they are supposed to do but also consistently exceeded expectations.

TRUST AND CREDIBILITY

Trust is everything when it comes to any product that one purchases, and rarely do you see a company as trusted as Umbrella Labs . The first thing one will notice is they do not have the internet flooded with fake review sites and misleading information. You can find MANY reviews from ACTUAL people on bodybuilding forums, message boards, social media, and other outlets where you can see VERIFIABLE feedback. They do not use bots and tricks to mislead anyone.

I cannot find any trick SEO work being done on Umbrella Labs as one can EASILY find with digging and thorough research. Some companies spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each month on this kind of marketing, often tricking consumers into buying their inferior products.

Another key component to their trust is that they not only consistently update their COA’s (Certificates of Authenticity), but they include a copy with every single bottle sold. This is NOT common practice and shows the extra amount of care that they have.

SAFETY

Piggybacking from the importance of having updated COA’s, Umbrella Labs stands out from every other research company by having a LEGITIMATE business, with an actual facility that produces their products with a real address. What I have found over the years with most research companies is that they have no true facility the produce products in which not only can be a safety hazard but can provide products with no standard of legitimacy and this is why people often have one good experience followed by a bad one. There is no product consistency from most companies as they attempt to product their products from a kitchen or basement. Umbrella Labs goes the extra mile in production that ensures safety, quality, consistency, and efficacy.

EASE OF PAYMENT

Umbrella Labs has a payment option for EVERYONE. The most important of these is the ability to pay with live credit card processing. You can easily find that most research companies have NO credit card processing option as it has become far more difficult to obtain processing as a high-risk merchant. Many that do offer credit card processing will have a work around where you will provide your information, which is generally not secure, and they will capture that information and they will either manually input your information or run it as another company to trick their merchants. The other work around done is to capture the credit card information, then send you a separate link to make a payment through, which is also another work around. These companies will store all your information, without blocking out numbers and have the potential to either steal your information or if they are hacked, can potentially provide it to hackers and thieves.

PRODUCT CATALOG AND OPTIONS

There are several aspects to the product catalog. Umbrella is NOT misleading with their product descriptions or doses. Often companies will fine print their concentration levels on products and while on the surface the prices look incredible, it does not equate based upon the lower concentration levels of products. Many instances result in a consumer overpaying when it appears they are obtaining a better deal.

Umbrella offers the widest range of products that I have been able to find, with a massive catalog of SARMS, Peptides and Nootropics. If you subscribe to their newsletter, you will see new product additions and restocks in real time. I have never come across a company that updates their catalog as often as they do. It is a consistently growing catalog and that presents the consumer the ability to always stay ahead with their research.

A HUGE aspect of something that sets them apart is the options on product sizes and research methods. Umbrella Labs offers research liquids, powders, sprays, and gels for most products. I have never come across a company that offers this many research options and some of it is proprietary to them.

Yet another HUGE option they offer is the ability to not only select 60 ML or 30 ML liquid bottle options but also the ability to select the solvent used for the products. Most companies offer only Glycol or Grain alcohol for their delivery method. Many can have adverse allergic reactions or simply cannot handle the taste. Umbrella does offer the glycol option but also offers their proprietary POLY CELL option. There is literature going into full detail on this but in short, it is a solvent option that not only has no taste to it but provides a user the conduct the most precise research due to the maximum absorption rate of the chemical that it provides.

COMPLIANCE

One aspect that many consumers overlook is the compliancy aspect of research chemicals. There is and overabundance of research sites that are offering illegal substances on their sites ranging from Prohormones, PDE5 Inhibitors (Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil), SERMS (Clomid and Nolvadex), Aromatase Inhibitors (Aromasin, Arimidex, Letrozole) and many other dangerous and illegal substances such as Clenbuterol, HCG and many more! These sites are watched by the FDA and will not last in the industry. Buying from these companies can put you at risk as a consumer. These companies store your information, and you are likely on their mailing lists, with all your personal information ripe for the taking. Companies engaging in the kind of illegal activity bring into question their motives and quality as well.

Research companies are just as they read, RESEARCH. Research companies should not promote body builders, sell “stacks”, or put out information relating to human use and results. Umbrella Labs does none of the above and stays compliant in all aspects where most research companies fall flat.

PACKAGING

The attention to detail with their packaging sets them light years apart from their competition. The bottles are strong, safe, and sturdy glass bottles. The bottles come in their own professional boxes, which is not something you see from other companies, but also have hologram QR codes to help you easily click on the products to reorder or get information about them. The products are shipped discreetly and with care to ensure they get to you safely. Shipping insurance is also an option to ease your mind in case of damages that could occur.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SHIPPING SPEED

Umbrella Labs customer service is second to none. The response time is always fast, and you can easily tell you are talking to an actual person, not a robot, and will get the help you need quickly and efficiently. Umbrella Labs also has a phone number you can call and speak to a live person for help and questions. The shipping speed is extremely fast. If you order early enough in the day, packages often ship out same day, which is a rarity with any company.

WEBSITE EASE OF USE AND LAYOUT

The website is ideal for multiple reasons. The ease of use and navigation is smooth and easy to see and understand. Many research sites look cheap and generic and often are filled with clutter, nonsensical misleading information, and confusing content for users. Umbrella Labs has an extremely professional layout, with high resolution photographs, clear and concise information, and accurate descriptions.



RELIABILITY and SALES

Reliability is a key component to any successful company and Umbrella Labs is the most reliable that I have come across. The prices stay consistent along with the product quality. There are not instances of low-quality products mixed in as they test every new batch of products they obtain. Many companies do not test all their new incoming research products which can often lead to bad products being sold.

Umbrella does not offer constant sales throughout the year, but when they do, it is SPECIAL. They offer extremely generous promotions and give everyone the opportunity to stock up for research conduction at an extremely fair price.

While this list may seem quite large, I could go on further, but this gives you a very nice summary and understanding as to why Umbrella Labs stands apart from the others while offering the best quality sarms for sale and research products online. My goal is to provide REAL, TRUE and ACCURATE insight that is not paid for, not misleading and to be as thorough as possible giving a true understanding of how this industry works. I will provide more articles over time about other companies and aspects of this industry to help provide guidance and understanding to everyone!

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)