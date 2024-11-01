Thane: Affordability And Strategic Location Propel City Into Booming Commercial Hub

Representative Image | File

Thane, traditionally known as an industrial town, is rapidly transforming into a thriving commercial hub, particularly attractive to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This shift is largely driven by the city’s affordability and strategic location, making it a viable alternative to Mumbai’s more expensive business districts such as Lower Parel and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The escalating cost of office space in Mumbai’s prime business areas is a significant hurdle for emerging businesses. In contrast, Thane offers Grade A office spaces at competitive rentals, a crucial advantage for SMEs operating on tight budgets.

“Thane’s journey from an industrial town to a thriving SME corridor highlights its exceptional connectivity and growth-oriented environment,” said Chintan Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director of Sheth Realty. “Over the past decade, this city has transformed into a prime hub, attracting both emerging businesses and established corporations with rentals that are hard to find elsewhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).”

Thane’s excellent connectivity to major warehousing hubs such as Bhiwandi and Dombivli enhances its appeal, particularly for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The proximity to these areas ensures efficient supply chain management and distribution networks, a critical factor for SMEs looking to streamline operations and reduce costs.

“In such a scenario, Thane stands out as a more viable alternative,” noted Hiren Chheda, Managing Director of Ekatva Group adding, “The city offers excellent connectivity to business centres across Mumbai, as well as to warehousing hubs in Dombivli and Bhiwandi. This combination is perfectly suited to many nascent start-ups operating in the D2C space with e-commerce-based business models, as well as to established businesses eager to scale their operations.”

Entrepreneurs from Tier II cities such as Nashik, Pune, and Kolhapur are increasingly looking at Thane as an entry point into the Mumbai market. The city’s affordable office spaces and strategic location make it an attractive proposition for businesses from these regions.

“We have found that entrepreneurs from Mumbai-adjacent Tier II cities, such as Nashik, Pune, and Kolhapur, who are eager to venture into the Mumbai market, are choosing Thane as a midway point,” Chheda added. “They are drawn to its much more affordable and excellent office spaces, superb connectivity, and strategic location,” he said.

Thane’s development is not limited to its commercial appeal. The city also offers a high quality of life, with robust infrastructure that supports both business and residential needs. This balance creates a conducive environment for businesses to thrive while ensuring a dignified work culture.

“Thane’s blend of robust infrastructure and strategic alignment with the government’s Smart City mission has made it a sensible destination of choice, not just for business but for quality living,” Sheth stated adding, “This sets the stage for a flourishing, dignified work culture that resonates across sectors.”

Managing Director of RENMAKCH India Pvt. Ltd, Neelesh Dixit said, who resides in Thane and also has its company’s head office in the city, said, “The city has become the prime choice for residential and commercial spaces for Mumbaikars as well as those planning to shift from other places. With its landscaping and greenery, Thane gives promising hopes for better living, however, the present public infrastructure and facilities have reached a saturation point and call for upgrades and expansions in all aspects of better living. Roads, bridges, parking, water supply, sports & entertainment facilities, everything needs to be addressed when it comes to making Thane a better place to live and also carry out the business.”

As Thane continues to evolve, it is positioning itself as a mini version of BKC, offering an ideal mix of affordability, connectivity, and growth opportunities for SMEs and start-ups. This development not only eases the financial pressures on emerging businesses but also fosters a vibrant business ecosystem within the MMR.

With its strategic advantages and growth-oriented environment, Thane is poised to become a prime destination for businesses looking to establish a foothold in the Mumbai region without the prohibitive costs associated with the city’s traditional business hotspots.