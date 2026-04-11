TGV SRAAC Expands Chemical Capacity With Potassium Hydroxide At 76,650 TPA & Chlorine At 279,960 TPA

TGV SRAAC announced capacity expansion across multiple chemical products, including potassium hydroxide, liquid chlorine, methylene chloride, and chloroform, effective April 10, 2026. |

Hyderabad: TGV SRAAC is ramping up production across key chemical lines, signaling a push to enhance scale and operational capacity.

Expands Production Capacity

TGV SRAAC Limited announced capacity additions across several chemical products, effective April 10, 2026. The company has increased production capabilities for core products, including potassium hydroxide, liquid chlorine, methylene chloride, and chloroform, reflecting a broad-based expansion initiative.

Adds Key Volumes

As detailed in the table on page 1, potassium hydroxide capacity has been increased by 27,150 tonnes per annum, taking total declared capacity to 76,650 TPA. Liquid chlorine saw an addition of 17,160 TPA, bringing its total capacity to 279,960 TPA. Similarly, methylene chloride capacity rose by 17,817 TPA to 98,550 TPA, while chloroform increased by 12,450 TPA to 62,050 TPA.

Strengthens Product Portfolio

The expansion also includes carbon tetrachloride and hydrochloric acid derived from chloromethane systems. Carbon tetrachloride capacity increased by 1,534 TPA to 7,665 TPA, while HCL (100 percent) from CMS rose by 1,606 TPA to 24,038 TPA. These additions indicate a focus on strengthening the company’s chloromethane product chain and improving integration across related chemical processes.

Enhances Manufacturing Scale

The capacity increases are part of broader steps taken by the company to scale its manufacturing footprint. By expanding output across multiple products simultaneously, TGV SRAAC is positioning itself to meet higher demand while optimizing plant utilization. The declaration of revised capacities to authorities underscores completion of the expansion phase and readiness for enhanced production.

Supports Growth Strategy

Such multi-product capacity expansion typically supports revenue growth by enabling higher volumes and improved market reach. The company’s diversified chemical portfolio allows it to cater to various industrial applications, and scaling production strengthens its competitive positioning. The move also reflects ongoing investment in operational capabilities within the chemical manufacturing segment.

With expanded capacities across its chemical portfolio, TGV SRAAC is set to increase output and strengthen its presence in key industrial segments, supporting its long-term growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 10, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.