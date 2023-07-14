Tezos India Launches 3rd Edition Of TezAsia Hackathon To Uplift And Nurture Blockchain Talent In India |

Tezos India, a leading blockchain adoption entity announced today the launch of much awaited TezAsia Hackathon 3.0. The third edition of Asia's most popular hackathon will commence on July 16th, 2023, and embark on a month-long exciting journey of collaboration and innovation by the brightest minds in the Indian blockchain space. This transformative initiative aims to amplify Web3 development and facilitate broader access to the Tezos blockchain platform throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Tezos India aims to leverage the power of India’s demographic transition to make India the blockchain capital of the world.

The TezAsia hackathon acts as a super highway of blockchain innovation where creative coders and developers from all walks of life come together to share their vision to solve real-life problems through the application of blockchain technology. During the month-long hackathon, participants will work as a well-oiled innovation machine to build the best solutions for Defi, NFTs, NFT-Fi, Web3 wallets, and Gaming and create connecting links for enabling a smooth transition from Web2 to Web3. The hackathon will be a war room that will constantly innovate for creating a Web3-enabled life for present and future generations.

Commenting on the development, Om Malviya, President of Tezos India, said “Tezos India has been highly successful in implementing strategies to boost blockchain adoption in India and South East Asia to some extent. We have created the first layer of adoption through various initiatives over the years and the time has come to leverage the platform to engage the large blockchain community in India and across Asia to accelerate into the next phase of the blockchain revolution. It's time to build products and services on blockchain for the masses to make Web3 a part of people’s daily lives”.

TezAsia is a carefully crafted innovation hub that creates a level playing field for all the participants through customized workshops on problem-solving, extensive training for using Tezos tools to build groundbreaking applications (Dapps), and explore the Tezos Universe to gain Web3 wisdom to enter the world of endless possibilities and opportunities offered by Web3/Blockchain. TezAsia hackathon has no entry barriers and is open to all but not limited to college students, developers, working professionals, coders, and blockchain enthusiasts.

Registrations are now open, and interested participants can find detailed information and register for the hackathon through the official microsite at https://bit.ly/TezAsia-TezosIndia.

Hackathon Schedule (Activity and Date)

Kick-Off Event- July 16, 2023

Workshop Week/Content & Resource Sharing- July 17, 2023 - July 31, 2023

Building & Mentoring- August 1, 2023 - August 24, 2023

Final Submissions & Evaluation August 1, 2023 - August 24, 2023

Final Submissions & Evaluation - August 25, 2023

Demo Day - August 30, 2023

Result Announcement- September 6, 2023

Goodies and prize distribution- After September 6, 2023

About TezAsia Hackathon

TezAsia Hackathon 3.0 is a pan-Asia hackathon that invites developers from all walks of life to come and participate in a month-long event. The primary objective of the hackathon is to empower developers from all over Asia by providing them with the opportunity to learn and build projects on the Tezos Blockchain. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/TezAsia-TezosIndia

About Tezos India

Tezos India is a leading organisation dedicated to building and empowering the Tezos blockchain ecosystem in India. Through education, awareness programs, and community initiatives, Tezos India strives to accelerate the adoption and development of Tezos, creating a thriving ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. For more information, please visit, https://tezosindia.org.in/

