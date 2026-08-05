Tewolde Gebremariam Named Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson Exits

Mumbai: Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Campbell Wilson. The leadership change comes months after Wilson stepped down from the top position at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Gebremariam is expected to lead Air India as the carrier continues its major transformation and expansion plans.

His appointment marks an important change at the airline, which is working to improve its services, strengthen operations and expand its domestic and international network.

Air India said Gebremariam’s appointment followed a global search by a dedicated Board committee, which assessed candidates from within and outside the airline.

Gebremariam is considered one of the aviation sector’s most successful executives. During his tenure of more than a decade as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, he led a multi-billion-dollar expansion.

Under his leadership, Ethiopian Airlines became Africa’s largest and most profitable airline group. The carrier’s revenue increased more than four-fold, while its fleet size nearly tripled.

Gebremariam has extensive experience in developing global aviation hubs, expanding long-haul networks, strengthening engineering and maintenance services, and building aviation training systems.

Air India said his appointment comes as the airline moves from its initial turnaround phase towards faster growth and execution. His expertise in operational reliability, safety and profitability is expected to support the carrier’s expansion.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Campbell Wilson had guided the airline through stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments. He added that Gebremariam’s record of building an efficient and profitable airline group made him well suited to lead Air India’s next phase.