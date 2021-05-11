Tesla’s founder Elon Musk pushes Dogecoin's price upwards yet again

Every time SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk talks about cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Dogecoin, he helps in appreciation or depreciation of the value. But today it looks like he is in the mood to get the value of Dogecoin higher even as most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and others are trading in red now.

So, Musk with a simple poll, “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” is expected to get the value of the cryptocurrency to rise. This tweet has been retweeted by over 40,000 users and liked by over lakhs of Twitter users.

Within few hours of the tweet, (at 4.36 pm IST) Dogecoin was up at $0.50.