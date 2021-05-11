Tesla’s founder Elon Musk pushes Dogecoin's price upwards yet again

Every time SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk talks about cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Dogecoin, he helps in appreciation or depreciation of the value. But today it looks like he is in the mood to get the value of Dogecoin higher even as most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and others are trading in red now.
So, Musk with a simple poll, “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” is expected to get the value of the cryptocurrency to rise. This tweet has been retweeted by over 40,000 users and liked by over lakhs of Twitter users.
Within few hours of the tweet, (at 4.36 pm IST) Dogecoin was up at $0.50.
In the past, Musk’s Tesla bought Bitcoin worth $1 billion (sold a portion of it). The company also stated that it plans to accept Bitcoin as payment which led to the rise in value of Bitcoin.
Some users promised to be royal to Tesla if Dogecoin was able to achieve what they expected.
Talking about Musk's lastest tweet, a user posted (sync), "It is a simple start, Elon tweeting about buying Tesla’s with dogecoin is just a start. Other big company’s will see his post (like Amazon) and will integrate Dogecoin as payment method aswell, only Amazon can make dogecoin skyrocket to a minimum of 10$! Imagine, that’s only on."
Some users were asking Dogecoin holders not to sell the cryptocurrency but hold on to it.
Some users are hoping that the meme-based cryptocurrency should touch new all-time high.
While some called this whole thing a scam, there were some users who claimed to have made $10k. A user alleged, "Dogecoin is a scam, I invested on the night Elon went on SNL and I lost $2300."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)