Tesla delivers record 936,172 vehicles in 2021; up 87% from last year

Tesla has delivered a record 936,172 vehicles in 2021, an 87 per cent increase over the 499,550 vehicle deliveries Tesla made in 2020.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), the Elon Musk-run electric car-maker achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles, up from 241,300 deliveries in the third quarter (Q3).

"In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year," Tesla said in a statement late on Sunday.

Of the deliveries, 11,750 were for the Model S and X, while 296,850 were for the Model 3 and Y. Both the Model 3 and Y also made up the most of deliveries at 936,172 shipments, compared to the 24,964 Model S and X deliveries.

"Great work by the Tesla team worldwide!" tweeted Musk.

Tesla had said last year that it aims at increasing its deliveries by about 50 per cent.

The company's shares surged 7 per cent in December to take it back to over $1 trillion in market valuation.

In the last leg of the third quarter (Q3), media reports said that Musk told employees in a company-wide call that "this is the craziest month of deliveries Tesla will ever have".

Musk had said that "this will be Tesla's most intense delivery week ever".

The CEO noted that production issues due to supply chain constraints led to Tesla delaying deliveries and its service teams having to add parts to vehicles produced earlier in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the electric car maker has issued voluntary recalls for nearly half-a-million vehicles to address potential failures in their trunk latching system.

The recalls apply to all Model 3 units released between 2017 and 2020, as well as certain Model S units.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:51 PM IST