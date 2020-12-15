Telecom war rides on farm protests: Reliance Jio alleges Airtel, Vodafone inciting public; seeks action

New Delhi: Giving credence to the buzz about corporatisation of the farm sector, Jio, the telecommunication arm of Reliance, has sought action against competitors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

In a letter to the regulator, the Telecom Authority of India, Jio has accused Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel of resorting to a vicious tirade that it will somehow gain from the Centre's new farm bills. Both rivals have debunked the claim.

Jio claims to have received a large number of requests for porting out, wherein customers have said that the farm agitation is the sole reason for doing so, although they don't have any complaints or other issues related to its services. It has further claimed that both Airtel and Vodafone are directly or indirectly involved in reinforcing the "false and frivolous" rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm bills.