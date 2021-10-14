Telangana Minister K.T Rama Rao invited as keynote speaker at 'Ambition India Business Forum' in Paris

Telangana's Minister for Industry and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao has been invited by the government of France as a keynote speaker at the 'Ambition India Business Forum' which will be held on October 29, 2021 in Paris. France's ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain sent a letter to the minister inviting him for the event.

"We believe it creates a great momentum between France and India and would provide a good occasion to promote the State of Telangana. I would hence like to invite you to participate in person in Ambition India 2021, as a keynote speaker after the roundtable 'Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid era," he said.

"It would be an honor for us to welcome you at the French Senate and organize high-level meetings for you with the French investors," he added.

Rao expressing his happiness over receiving the invitation said, "this forum in Paris would be a great global platform to highlight the investment opportunities existing in Telangana."

At the event, several round tables on doing business in India, healthcare, climate, digital transformation as well as agro-business will be held afterward, while the afternoon session will be devoted solely to high-level meetings between French and Indian companies.

The 'Ambition India Business Forum' is organized under the patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, to foster trade and investment relations between France and India.

It also enables companies to be aware of the challenges of the Indian market as well as learn more about investment opportunities through updates on the Indian Government's economic policies and regulatory specificities.

During the previous Ambition India edition, the forum hosted 700 participants virtually, spread over two sessions with more than 400 companies online, eager to know more about bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:06 PM IST