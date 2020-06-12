TejiMandi Newsletter: Amid Paratha vs Roti, Puri feels left out

On a cricket field, it could have been hailed as a gem of an innings! Bulls played a perfect counter-attacking knock when all hopes were lost. The knock was not just match-winning but also filled with a high dose of optimism.

The one-way rally post the gap down opening must have surprised many. Even more baffling was the way our market defied the global trend. Ultimately, to see a bullish candle formed on charts, against all odds, is always a good feeling for an investor.

Paratha vs Roti: Nation engulfed in a heated debate

Different GST rates between Parathas and Rotis became an issue of national interest today. Twitter was abuzz as the Karnataka bench announced that Paratha must be taxed at 18% GST while putting Roti in the 5% bracket.

Both the items were put in different tax slabs based on the temperature at which they are served and Twitterati’s didn't miss out on a hearty dose of humour.