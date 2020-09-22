Teji Mandi: Why do retail investors fail in the stock market?

Equity remains the most sought after class of investment. It attracts veterans and novices alike. The best part about equity investment is that it can be started with a very small amount. The returns are also quite high compared to other investment instruments.

For these reasons, a gush of new retail investors enters the market every year. Most of these investors enter the market under the illusion of making easy and quick money. This perception breaks early and most of them end up losing their hard-earned money. Saddled with the losses, many of them leave the market vowing to never return.

So, why do a staggering number of retail investors end up losing their money in the stock market? Let's examine a few factors here:

Limited knowledge and research:

Retail investors generally buy a stock without developing an understanding of its business. They often lack the information or their investments are not based on thorough research.

Like institutional owners, small investors do not have access to corporate boardroom discussions. Hence, they often fail to analyze the information and make an informed call.