Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 28th, 2020

Hundreds of Chinese investment proposals in limbo

In April, India brought into effect a regulation requiring investments emanating from countries with which the country shares a land border, to be cleared directly by the government.



Over 100 proposals, ranging from early to growth stage investments, are on hold as the government continues to maintain strict curbs on capital inflow from Beijing and Hong Kong.







This has created hurdles for Indian startups looking to raise some cash. For context, Chinese investors have poured in close to $6 billion into India’s digital ecosystem over the last two years.

Motorola planning to make phones worth $1bn in India

Motorola Mobility is in talks with device makers Lava International and Dixon technologies to manufacture $1bn worth of mobile phones. This move comes as the Lenovo unit is looking to shift a portion of its production out of China.

If the contract gets through, Motorola mobility would become the first Chinese smartphone player to manufacture in India.

Reliance Retail in talks to raise another Rs.15000 Cr.

Private equity firms General Atlantic and TPG are in talks to invest $1 billion (Rs. 15000 Cr) each in Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Retail. Recently, Silver Lake and KKR invested Rs 7,500 cr and Rs 5,500 crore respectively.

Global investors’ interest in the retail wing of RIL is piqued as it is set to emerge as a robust player of the $800-million Indian retail market, expected to touch $1.3 trillion in the next few years.