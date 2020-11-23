Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on November 23rd, 2020

Maharashtra government warns of a second Covid-19 wave

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warned that the second wave of COVID-19 could hit the state "like a tsunami" if people fail to follow safety guidelines.

The state government, as a precautionary measure, has canceled the reopening of schools. The CM has appealed to citizens to follow all the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols, to avoid a lockdown.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, revealed that they are reviewing the situation for the next 8-10 days.

Based on the actions of various state governments, we have a strong reason to believe that the country is staring at the beginning of a major round of Covid cases.

The Delhi government has opted for strict surveillance at markets in Delhi. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have imposed night curfews across the major cities while Haryana is also forced to close schools after a few students tested positive.