Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 9, 2021

New demat accounts jump to a record high in FY21

With the surge in the equity markets to record highs, there has been a record opening of demat accounts so far in financial year 2021.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), new demat account additions rose to an all-time high of 10.7 million between April 2020 and January 2021. This represents an increase of more than double the new accounts opened in the 2019-20 financial year which stood at 4.7 million.

In January 2021 alone, 1.7 million new demat accounts were added, the highest monthly increase since September 2019 when 1.9 million new accounts were opened. As of January 2021, India’s total demat accounts stood at 51.5 million as compared to 40.8 million in FY20 and 35.9 million in FY19.

People having more disposable income as well as free time to trade as most of them were working from home, markets were volatile and at low points during the start of FY21 because of which first-time investors and millennials have been grabbing the opportunity for an alternative source of income.