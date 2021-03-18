Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 18, 2021

NHAI's debt reduction plan:

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport has expressed concern over the rising debt burden and interest liabilities of NHAI.

NHAI’s debt servicing liability stands at ~Rs 97,115 crore in the next three years. This is a major threat to the road construction activities in the country. As things stand, India is already behind schedule by nearly four years in completing its projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In order to reduce its debt liability, NHAI needs to speed up its asset monetization program. NHAI was authorized to monetize its highway projects for the first time back in 2016. But, it has been moving at a snail's pace since then.

There has been a proposal to set up Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) to help NHAI in its asset monetization plans. However, nothing concrete has materialized yet.