Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 29, 2021

RJio staged a trend reversal :

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. added the most active subscribers among peers in November, beating Airtel. Jio added 5.4 million subscribers over the previous month in November. Bharti Airtel added 3.9 million, while Vodafone Idea Ltd. lost 1.9 million subscribers.

India's telecom industry added three times more active users in November MoM. Despite a decline, Bharti Airtel's active user percentage remains well above the industry. For Bharti Airtel, the average was at 96.6% as against the industry average of 83.8%. RJio's average active user base was at 79.6% while for Vodafone Idea, it was at 89.0%.

RJio has scripted a mini turnaround by adding more active subscribers in November. It was the best performance clocked by Jio in the last six months. But, the real battle between both these giants is going to play out over the 5G front. Quality of subscribers adding currently will determine who will have the edge over the other.