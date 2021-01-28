Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 28, 2021

Positivity returns in the auto sector:

The pandemic had forced the auto sector to take salary cuts to survive the dark times. But, with sales rebounding, the industry is again restoring the old salary structures.

Hyundai Motors is set to start its performance appraisal process in February. Bajaj Auto had taken no pay cut during the lockdown. But, promotions and accompanying increments were put on hold. Now, the company has announced to restore its routine bonus and increment cycle.

In the Tyre industry, JK Tyre has restored the salaries of all its employees. Ceat has increased its employee cost by 12% in the December quarter.

The salary hike is a very strong indicator of a positive mood. It signifies that the industry has turned a corner. And, it is in a much comfortable position when compared to the first half of FY21.