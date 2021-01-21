Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 21, 2021

Sensex at 50,000 :

The bull run continues as the market has resumed its journey upwards after a mild correction. Indian bourses have scaled up the new heights today as Sensex touched the level of 50,000.

The rally is majorly supported by the flow of global liquidity. The FIIs have been net buyers during the major part of last year. Positive sentiments have continued in the first month of 2021 as well. The FIIs have poured in ~Rs 20,000 crore in the Indian equity market in January so far.

We believe 50,000 is just a landmark and not the final destination. The Indian economy has a long way to go. And, as it continues to grow, the market will keep scaling new highs.

India is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world. It is tipped to be the third-largest economy by 2030. This talks about the potential that the Indian market has. However, in the short run, valuations seem to be stretched. And, any disruption in global liquidity could lead to a correction.