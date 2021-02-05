Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 5, 2021

RBI maintains status quo:

The RBI has decided to keep policy rates unchanged in its first MPC meeting of 2021. The committee has maintained the repo rate at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%. The central bank has also continued with its 'accommodative' policy stance.

It had last revised its policy rate on May 22 when COVID-19 led chaos struck the economy. But, Since February 2020, it has given a rate cut of 115 basis points.

The decision to keep the REPO and reverse REPO rate unchanged is in line with expectations. It will help the excess flow of liquidity to continue and help the economy to stay on a revival path. On the counter side though, there are chances of demand-side inflation picking up in the country.