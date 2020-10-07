Teji Mandi Newsletter: Theatres return, Edtech booms and huge response for Thar

Theatres to run films with half capacity, staggered show timings

The Centre issued guidelines for reopening of cinemas and multiplexes from October 15. Measures like staggered show timings and 50% seating will be key in the offence against Covid-19.

Guidelines include measures like keeping the temperature in the hall between 24-30 degrees Celsius, and ensure adequate ventilation. Theatres will also have to make public announcements about wearing face marks, social distancing and hand hygiene before and after the screening and during intervals.

While the Centre has given the permission to allow theatres to operate across the country, the actual date of resumption will be decided by the respective state governments.

Higher edtech leader upGrad reported a 50% growth in their gross revenue in Q2, thus keeping the company on track for its forecasted INR 1200 crore annual run rate.

This result is due to the addition of 20 new programs in areas ranging from Marketing to Data Science. The team strength grew from 800 to 1800 in 1000 cities.

Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities, Mahindra has received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment.