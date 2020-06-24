Teji Mandi: Nestle – Innovation to drive future growth

Rising demand for RTC foods

The consumption of ready-to-cook (RTC) foods is expected to increase in a post-COVID world, with elevated hygiene consciousness. Nestle’s products in this category which contributed 29% of Calendar Year 2019 sales like Maggi Noodles, Pasta, Upma, Poha could see significant demand growth.

Revving up the innovation engine to drive volume growth

Nestle is launching innovative products at 3 times the pace of five years back as it focuses on volume-led penetration. With a success rate significantly higher than the industry, new launches have contributed up to 4% to revenue over the past four years. Therefore expect new launches to continue apace (1-2 new products a month), likely aided by additions from the parent’s global portfolio.

Risks

Slower-than-expected volume growth in mainstay products and brands

Weak demand traction in new product launches

Higher-than-estimated input cost inflation

A sharp increase in competitive intensity. Increasing competition from Abbott Healthcare could be a risk, as Abbott’s market share in infant nutrition has been increasing

Teji or Mandi?

Nestle is one of the best plays in the Indian processed food industry, which has multiple growth drivers in place, including low penetration levels, rising income levels, urbanisation, and changing lifestyles. Nestle, with established brands across food categories, is expected to be a major beneficiary of this growth

Therefore our take is Teji as a largely staple portfolio skewed towards the food and nutrition segments, large market sizes, and dominant market shares increase Nestle's immunity score vs. COVID and consistent volume growth delivery restores confidence in Nestle's growth story.

