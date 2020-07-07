Teji Mandi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited - Near term outlook remains weak but can emerge stronger in long term!

From management's desk

Post the June and the first quarter performance in Financial Year 2021, the management of the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said that they are seeing better demand in rural areas due to less number of COVID-19 cases as compared with urban regions which continue to reel under the high number of cases of the infectious disease.

Buying sentiment in rural areas is also better due to the good initial spell of rains in June which has led to a better sowing of the kharif crop. In Maruti, the rural share has gone up to 40 per cent in June which is 1% increase over the last financial year.

Downward factor

The company is exposed to forex risks as raw materials and royalty payment are payable in Yen. So any movement in currency prices can impact margins

The parent company would manufacture and supply products from Maruti's portfolio to Toyota India. This would enhance competition.

Maruti plans to not have a diesel portfolio due to high costs under BS-6. However, if the market continues to prefer diesel vehicles, it could impact the market share.

Teji or Mandi?

As the near term outlook likely to remain impacted due to ongoing COVID pandemic with both demand and supply remaining uncertain. Having said that, our take is Teji owing to 1) Maruti most likely to benefit from trend reversal; 2) Higher rural exposure where; 3) Concerns around diesel addressed through product interventions including hybrid and CNG; and 4) Dealer financials remain healthy.

So despite the challenging market conditions, Maruti Suzuki India will maintain its dominant position in the domestic Passenger Vehicle segment, supported by a large and successful product portfolio, new launches, strong distribution network, and smarter technology.

