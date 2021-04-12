Teji Mandi Explains: Steel prices rise in April - What the future trend looks like?

Owing to production curbs in China’s Tangshan region, steel supply is in shortage in the global market. As a result, steel prices in the export market have increased by 6-8% in April 2021 in comparison to the previous month. Steel prices are seeing a spike even in the domestic market. However, domestic prices are still at a discount to global prices.

Growing Opportunities in the Export Market

Due to the decline in Chinese steel exports, the opportunities have increased for steel manufacturers in countries like India, Korea, and Japan. Indian Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) export prices have increased ~13% in April over the last month. Domestic prices in Europe and the US are at an unprecedented high of USD 1,026/tn and USD 1,288/tn, respectively.

India’s steel imports rose by 33% MoM in April to 501-kilo tn, whereas exports rose by 126% YoY to 1,293 kt. The net steel exports stood at 792kt, the highest in seven months. During FY21, India’s exports increased by 29% YoY to 10.8mt, whereas imports declined by 30% YoY to 4.8mt. It is a healthy sign for domestic steel manufacturers.