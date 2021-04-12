Infosys to consider buyback, turnaround for Tata Motors, and u-turn on Remdesivir: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 12, 2021

Infosys to Consider Buyback

Infosys is likely to consider the buyback of its shares in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on April 14, 2021. If approved, this will be the third share buyback by the company.

Its previous two buybacks were announced in October 2017 and January 2019 for the amount of Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 8,200 crore respectively. On previous occasions, Infy had opted for buybacks at 25% premium in FY18 and 17% premium in FY19.

During a buyback, a company repurchases free-float shares of the company from its existing shareholders. It helps the company to re-absorb the ownership by acquiring shares from its existing shareholders at a fixed value per share.

The company usually announces buyback at a price higher than what is quoted in the market. It is an effective method to distribute free cash flow and unlock value for the shareholders. The buyback also signifies that the promoters are optimistic about the company's prospects. Hence, they are buying shares from the market at a premium price.