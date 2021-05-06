Teji Mandi Explains: RBI's stimulus - a step in right direction to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Extension of Restructuring Scheme

Borrowers, classified as ‘standard’ as of 31st March 2021, will be eligible for restructuring under this Resolution Framework 2.0. The banks are given time till 30th September 2021 to invoke a resolution plan for the stressed accounts and implement it within 90 days from the invocation date. The scheme also allows the extension of the moratorium period up to a period of two years, in cases where it is not already provided.

Additional Liquidity Facility for SFBs

The central bank has also announced a special liquidity window to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for small finance banks (SFBs). This facility will be provided through special three-year long-term repo operations (SLTRO).

The MSFs can use these funds for fresh lending with the largest ticket size of Rs 10 lakh per borrower. The window will be available till 31st October 2021.

COVID-19 Loan Book

RBI has also provided an on-tap special liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore for banks. These funds will be utilized to improve healthcare infrastructure in India.