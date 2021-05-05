RBI monitoring situation; will deploy all available resources, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shoring up livelihoods and restoring normalcy in education, workplace is necessary​. The central bank is monitoring the situation and will deploy all resources available, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das today.

Governor Das was making an unscheduled speech at 10 AM today. Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.

He said India has flattened the COVID-19 infection curve in March 2021. “However, new mutants of the virus have emerged. Wide ranging and swift actions are needed against the spread of the second wave. Steps have to be wide-ranging, sequenced and well-timed and there is a need to martial resources and fight COVID-19 again, to return to normalcy and sound health,“ Das said.