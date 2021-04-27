Teji Mandi Explains: Power demand remains in top gear, keeping COVID-19 pandemic effect at bay for now

IEX Volumes On a Strong Footing

Indian Energy Exchange is reporting strong volumes on its platform. In the first 22 days of April, electricity volumes on IEX are up by 98% YoY. Major demand has come from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat.

These volumes are likely to go up even further. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, one of the largest buyers on IEX, has recently floated a tender to buy 1,000MW on a medium-term contract. It is an indicator of strong demand for electricity and it will derive the volumes on IEX.

DISCOM Debt Crisis Easing Off

The rising debt of DISCOMs has always been a major concern for power generators, impacting their receivables and weakening their balance sheets.

However, the situation has improved somewhat as funds from the PFC-REC liquidity package have begun to flow. As per the emerging reports, the government has so far disbursed around Rs 76,000 crore under this scheme out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 1.36 lakh crore. It has helped in declining 15% of total overdue from DISCOMs.